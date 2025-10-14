‘Spruced up the old girl’ Buxton’s Palace hotel given major refurbishment

The Palace Hotel in Buxton has undergone a huge facelift in recent years and the major work is now complete.

The town’s biggest hotel dates back to 1863 as the railway next door brought more tourists to the area.

The Palace has always been a pioneer, becoming the first hotel to offer guests hot and cold water in their rooms and was the first building in the town to have a telephone line.

Now 162 years later the hotel, which is part of the Elite Venues company, has invested in its gym and swimming pool, as well as creating a new bar and terrace and overhauled its food offerings with new menus.

Philip Wheelen, sales executive for the Palace Road venue, said: “We’ve spruced up the old girl and given her a facelift.

“One of the wonderful things about The Palace is her history, the building is an institution.

“The major work which has been ongoing for a few years was needed because you can’t just sit back with an old building there is always work to do.

“But we have such a great team that most of the work was able to be done in house.”

The new Duke Robert Rippon Bar at the Palace Hotel.

The hotel proudly displays its heritage and has many original items from when the hotel opened including the lift which is a listed asset.

Philip said: “The hotel’s golden age went on for such a long time from when it opened until the Second World War - this was the place to be.

“We can’t deny that the hotel had many owners in a short period of time and things began to decline but what we have done is work so hard and come back stronger than ever.”

The hotel is one of 16 elite venues in the UK and is now a wedding and conference specialist as well as welcoming hotel guests for holidays.

The new south facing terrace at the Palace Hotel.

The Palace, Philip says, holds a special place in many hearts of residents in Buxton and many of the 150 staff or from the High Peak.

“People have big birthdays, weddings and now proms here, we are part of the town and the town is part of us.

“This is a hotel for the community to use and has always been part of the town.” During both World Wars, the hotel was used as a base for various purposes.

The hotel's role during World War I was perhaps the most significant, as the building became a base for the Canadian forces as a camp and hospital for their troops.

During the Second World War, the Palace Hotel was used once again for various purposes and housed offices belonging to the British civil service whilst the War was taking place.

Philip added: “Come have afternoon tea with your granny in the conservatory, have Sunday lunch, pop up and use the gym or come for a swim or have a drink in the bar or if working from home is boring come and sit in the library.

“This is not just for hotel guests, it is a space for the town all year round - watch the carnival from the gardens or sit and relax on the biggest south facing terrace in the whole town.”