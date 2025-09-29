Spring Gardens banking hub for Buxton following closure announcement of Halifax

As Halifax banks pulls out of Buxton it has been announced a new banking hub will open up in the town to provide people with face to face banking service for various banking companies.

Chris Ashton, chief commercial officer at LINK, said: “While more people are switching to digital banking and payments, we know that many people still rely on and choose to use cash. “That’s why we’re delighted to recommend Buxton as one of the new hubs.” Nationally there are 244 banking hubs and 11 more are due to open. They are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to all banking customers. The hub will provide a counter service operated by Post Office employees, enabling customers to withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills and carry out regular transactions. Private consultation rooms will also be available, where customers can meet with community bankers from their own bank, to discuss more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks work on a rotational basis, with staff from different banks available on different days. Jon Pearce, Member of Parliament for High Peak, added: “I know how worried people in Buxton and across the High Peak are about losing their last bank branches. “Access to cash and in-person banking is not a luxury – it’s essential for our communities, especially for older people, small businesses, and anyone who can’t easily bank online. “That’s why I’ve worked closely with Link and Cash Access UK to make sure our communities continue to get access to cash and in-person banking services. “We have already secured a new Banking Hub for Glossop, which will be opening soon, and I’m pleased that, following the concerning news that the Halifax branch will be closing, we have also secured a new Banking Hub on Spring Gardens for Buxton.” The Halifax branch will remain open until the Banking Hub is up and running.