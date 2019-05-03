Restaurant and café bar chain 'committed' to opening in Buxton

A cafe, bar and restaurant group has said it is 'committed' to opening in Buxton this year.

The Advertiser understands Bristol-based Loungers Ltd is looking to take over a vacant unit at 22-23 Spring Gardens, which was formerly occupied by outdoor clothing retailer Trespass.

A planning application relating to the unit's change of use from retail to a cafe/restaurant, along with external alterations, was approved with conditions by High Peak Borough Council last week.

READ MORE: Plans for new eatery in Buxton revealed

A spokesperson for Loungers Ltd told the Advertiser on Friday: "We’re committed to bringing a Lounge to Buxton this year, and we’re very excited to get involved in the local community.

"Once the landlord has completed their works on the property we’ll get to work on transforming the site into our newest Lounge."

Loungers, which already operates sites in Derbyshire including Pico Lounge at Glossop's Howard Town Shopping Park and Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield, previously submitted a licensing application in respect of the premises. A decision on this is not yet known.

READ MORE: Restaurant and café bar group applies for licence to open in Buxton

In its application, Loungers stated the vacant unit would "undergo a major refurbishment to form a new cafe/bar, Lounge".

An accompanying layout plan showed a trading area split over two floors, and included a bar and cellar area on the ground floor, and a kitchen on the first floor. An area of outdoor seating was also proposed.