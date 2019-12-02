Residents urged to have their say over Whaley Bridge homes plan

Developers want to hear from residents about their plans for new homes in Whaley Bridge

Barratt Home is hosting a public exhibition where local residents can meet developers on Tuesday, December 3, at Whaley Hall, from 3pm to 7pm.

Local companies and contractors are also invited to register their interest in supplying goods and services during the construction of the proposed 107 new homes, including 32 ‘affordable homes'.

High Peak Council granted outline planning permission in 2015 to develop land off Linglongs Road in Whaley Bridge for 107 new homes of varying sizes and tenures.

Barratt Homes expressed an interest in the site and subsequently construction is due to start on the site once the conditions of the planning process have been considered.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said: “Barratt homes is mindful of the local sensitivities and is keen to work with the community to try and minimise the impact of the construction on local residents.”