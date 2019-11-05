Recyclable Christmas tree scheme branches out with Toddbrook woodland planting

A group of friends in Whaley Bridge are encouraging people to go green this Christmas by purchasing one of their handmade recyclable trees.

Toddbrook Trees has created a 100 per cent up-cycled, wall-hanging Christmas tree, which is made entirely from locally-sourced wood.

The upcyled, handmade Christmas trees can be used indoors or outside.

The innovative idea was the brainchild of Simon and Julie Perry and Clare and Andy Murdoch, who “literally sketched it out on the back of a beer mat” over a drink in the Goyt Inn.

After enjoying “great success” in 2018, the scheme is back again for this Christmas.

And in a further move to reduce the impact on the environment, the team is pledging to plant a native British sapling for each one of its trees sold, helping to form an extension to the ancient Slatersbank Wood at the side of Toddbrook Reservoir.

Clare said: “Christmas has a huge impact on the environment and imported and artificial trees have an especially heavy carbon footprint.

“As well as creating a Christmas tree which is 100 per cent recyclable and made from natural materials, we hope that when the saplings grow they will help with the natural drainage in the Toddbrook valley.

“Toddbrook Trees was a great success locally last Christmas and we are looking forward to starting up production again this year.”

Clare explained how the design of the trees - which are priced from £25 and come in a range of sizes and finishes - is one which could be used year after year, both inside or outdoors.

Residents and businesses in and around Whaley Bridge and Buxton have been showing their support for the venture with donations of surplus wood from items such as pallets.

The trees can be seen and ordered on Facebook and are also available at Bridgemont Decorative Interiors in Whaley Bridge.