Work can now start on the £100 million plus scheme to redevelop The Springs shopping centre, Spring Gardens and Station Approach after High Peak Borough Council’s executive agreed to appoint Capital&Centric as the development partner for Revitalising Buxton.

Capital&Centric plan to repurpose the 1980s indoor shopping centre into a vibrant mix of hundreds of new homes, workspaces and independent shops, bars and cafes. The vision is to give pedestrians easy access through the site from Spring Gardens up to the rail station, while also seeking to open up the River Wye, creating green public spaces for al fresco food, drinks and events.

It is hoped the £100m project will be finished by 2029.

The developer will take forward the results of the community engagement and begin working up the scheme in advance of a planning application to be submitted in about 10 months’ time.

Pictured outside The Springs shopping centre in Buxton are Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure at High Peak Borough Council, Councillor Anthony McKeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, and John Moffat, Managing Director of Capital&Centric. Photo submitted

Leader of the Council, Councillor Anthony McKeown said: “Over the last few years we have gathered hundreds of ideas from the local community for the future of this part of the town. In order to move these ideas to reality we are thrilled to announce the next steps for this transformational project for Buxton by announcing a development partner.

“Capital&Centric has presented a confident vision, aligned with our aspirations for this site. We now want everyone to have the opportunity to help shape the proposals through further consultation and engagement next year.”

Councillors made their decision following a rigorous selection process, and after hearing the results of a community engagement programme held earlier this year which showed a desire for a more resilient town centre with leisure, hospitality, public space, new venues and much-needed new homes.

High Peak Borough Council brought The Springs Shopping Centre in Buxton in January 2023 and said the purchase was a ‘once-in-generation opportunity to transform the town’ as part the multi-million pound Future High Streets project.

Spring Gardens is due a £100m facelift. Photo Jason Chadwick

The purchase means the council has control of the building and the associated land and says it can now get on with delivering the much-anticipated enhancements to the area in partnership with the local community and businesses.

The Revitalising Buxton scheme became possible after the council received £6.6m of Future High Street Fund money from the Government it then used to buy the shopping centre in 2022.

The council has added £4m of its own funds to the scheme to deliver improvements to the main commercial part of the town to complement and enhance the heritage and cultural offer which draws people to Buxton.

The Manchester based developer will oversee the development and construction phases subject to the application being approved. Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure said: “We promised to revitalise Buxton town centre and that’s what we’re doing.

The Springs shopping centre, Spring Gardens and Station Approach are all part of the £100 million Revitalising Buxton project where work is due to start soon. Photo Jason Chadwick

“As regeneration projects go, this is huge for Buxton and presents an enormous opportunity to diversify what we have in the town centre, whilst at the same time ensuring what is proposed compliments the great assets we already have here that are cherished by residents and visitors alike.

“We look forward to working with our new development partner as we work together on this bold and exciting scheme we aim to have completed in 2029.”

Capital&Centric’s recent projects include a new award-winning garden neighbourhood at Kampus in Manchester, the re-booting of Farnworth town centre in Bolton, and creating a new community at the Goods Yard in Stoke-on-Trent.

Managing Director of Capital&Centric, John Moffat said: “Surrounded by the Peak District National Park, Buxton’s a town with so much going for it – from its stunning Georgian and Victorian architecture, to its healing spa waters and buzzing food and drink scene.

“The shopping centre is in an amazing location right in the heart of the town, with a huge opportunity to revitalise the spaces for shops, cafes and bars whilst bringing in new people to live here.”

Leading engineering services company AtkinsRéalis is working with the Council on the project.

Emma Davies, Project Director and UK Lead for Regeneration, AtkinsRéalis said: “We have been advising High Peak Borough Council for over two years on Revitalising Buxton, where we have led the development of the Council’s vision for the centre of Buxton.

“Through the use of our bespoke digital tools to generate data about the various uses of the town centre and its people, we have been able to connect the Council’s ambition and the needs of Buxton’s residents with a developer that understands what the regeneration project needs to achieve. We are delighted the Council has chosen Capital&Centric as their partner and look forward to working with them both over the coming months.”

Nearly 750 people responded to the community engagement over the summer and early autumn. Respondents called for more things for young people to do, shared community space, diverse options for housing, more public toilets, an increase in the variety of shops, and more greenery.

All of the comments shared will enable the development partner and the Council to prepare more detailed proposals. These are expected to be out for consultation next spring.

A dedicated website for the new £100m scheme can be found at www.revitalisingbuxton.co.uk. It includes the opportunity to sign up for the latest news.

What would you like to see happen as part of the Revitalising Buxton scheme? What restaurants and leisure activities would you like to see? What should be kept and what should be scrapped? Email your thoughts to [email protected]