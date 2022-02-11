Popular Whaley Bridge restaurant relocating to Buxton

Baileys has been a go-to place in Whaley Bridge for five years but now owner Dave Knowles and son Tim are moving the business to Buxton.

The new premises will be in the soon to be closing La Capri’s restaurant on the Quadrant.

Dave said: “This is a big jump for us. We are going from doing just dinner service to being open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, pre-theatre and dinner too. But it’s one that is very exciting for all of us.

Dave Knowles and son Tim are moving their popular restaurant and bar Baileys from Whaley Bridge to Buxton

“The last two years have changed everything in hospitality. People couldn’t eat out for such a long time and when they did expectations had changed.

“We have had to evolve and change our menus so we are still relevant.”

Baileys in Buxton will still be serving the kangaroo and venison steaks it has become famous for but is also working on new specials and fish dishes.

Dave said: “We know Buxton is a tourist trap but this won’t just be a restaurant for them, this will be a place for everyone to come and enjoy some great food.”

The current staff from Whaley Bridge who wanted to stay on will move with the restaurant to Buxton, which will also take on employees from La Capri’s as well as creating five more roles.

Dave said: “Whaley Bridge has been our home and where we started our journey so it will always have a place in our hearts and we will be sad to leave.

“In life you have to push yourself to try new things and this is our new challenge. We believe Buxton can offer us a chance to grow but also get back to the grass roots of cooking.”

The Whaley Bridge site will be closing on February, 26 with the new venue due to open on March 24.

Jason Bennett, one of the joint owners of La Capri’s, said: “We’re a family-run restaurant and the pandemic has taken its toll on us, with key staff shortages not just for us but in catering all over the country.

“It’s been a tough decision to sell as we have been so busy the past year since reopening from lockdown and the restrictions. We are also a partner at the Cavendish Golf Club catering side, so will be there more.”