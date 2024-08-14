Allen and Suzy Kelsall on the Judith Mary II. Photo Jason Chadwick

A restaurant canal boat - which once served Princess Diana - has seen its sale price reduced from £300,000 to £60,000.

The Judith Mary II, run by Suzy Kelsall has been listed as a restaurant boat and business since August last year. Despite reducing the price from £300,000 to £200,000 the boat, has not sold.

Suzy said: “Dad, Allen Kelsal, has retired after running the boat for more than 40 years and other crew were looking to retire. The boat hasn’t sold as a business which is really strange as it was such a popular tourist attraction.

“It would have come with everything someone needed to step in and carry on including the coach companies who we have used before and the bookings we already had.

The popular Judith Mary II canal boat is up for sale. Photo Jason Chadwick

“So we decided to end the business completely in December this year and are now just selling the boat.”

For Suzy and some of the guests it will be the end of an era on December 20 when the Judith Mary makes her last journey along the Peak Forest Canal.

Allen worked on the Judith Mary I as a chef and bought her and its subsequent sister the Judith Mary II in 1988.

Moored at Whaley Bridge Basin the boat brings between 7-8,000 people into the town every year for trips to New Mills and back. In 1990 Judith Mary II famously hosted a visit from Princess Diana - who had a smoked salmon buffet on-board after crowning the town’s Rose Queen during its carnival.

Suzy said: “It will be strange as it has been such a big part of my life for such a long time.

“And we had regulars who have been coming a couple of times a year for almost 20 years so we will miss them but the time is right.”

Suzy said rather push a sale they would go out on a high and with fond memories rather than possibly watching a new owner take her over and then see the business fail.

She added: “I’ve worked every weekend for the past 15 years so I’m looking forward to some time off. I’m very excited about not coming out in January and February and defrosting the inside of the windows before she sets sail.”

For more information on the boat visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/139529135#/?channel=COM_BUY