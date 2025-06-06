Plans submitted to rebrand Buxton’s WH Smith to TG Jones

Plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to change the signage of WH Smiths on Spring Gardens to TG Jones after a takeover. Photo Jason Chadwick

The disappearance of the WH Smith name from UK high streets looks set to reach Buxton in the near future as plans have been submitted to change the signage at the Spring Gardens store.

The company sold off almost 500 of its high street stores to Modella Capital in a £76 million deal back in March to focus instead solely on its sites at travel hubs like airports and railways.

The sale of the high street outlets secured the future of those shops, which employ around 5000 people, but meant that many WH Smith stores are now slowly being rebranded to TG Jones - a made up name chosen by the new owners of the outlets to convey a similar sense of history as the old brand.

And an application has now been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to erect new TG Jones branding on the WH Smith shopfront on Spring Gardens.

In a statement submitted with the planning application a spokesperson for TG Jones said: “If approved, the signs will be a “like-for-like” replacement of the existing ones, featuring the same dark blue colour as WH Smith's, but with white TG Jones lettering replacing the current name.

“From an operational viewpoint, the proposed signage is essential to advertise the presence of the operation in a very competitive marketplace.”

If approved there will be two external fascia signs and one internal fascia sign, consisting of powder coated aluminium panels with vinyl and acrylic letters making up the word TG Jones, and a single powder coated aluminium projecting sign with the brand logo displayed.

The proposed projecting sign will not cause any obstruction to the highway as it is positioned 3.2 metres above ground level and none of the signage has any illumination.

A TG Jones spokesperson added: “The proposed advertisements are similar to those already in place.

“As a consequence, the signage is considered acceptable for this location and echoes the high-quality nature of the host building.

“The signage will not detract from the overall appearance of the area. In the absence of significant adverse impact, it is considered that the signage complies with relevant planning policy and will not cause any harm to local amenity.”