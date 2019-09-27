Plans revealed to transform former Buxton bank branch

A former bank on Buxton's high street could be set to be given a new lease of life.

Council planners are being asked to grant planning permission to convert the former branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Higher Buxton into a mixture of business units and residential apartments.

The plans, submitted to High Peak Borough Council by applicant R Burgess, propose converting the three-storey building at 18-22 High Street to create three new commercial/retail premises on the ground floor with individual shop fronts, and four separate apartments on the first and second floors.

READ MORE: Royal Bank of Scotland to close two High Peak branches



Documents submitted in support of the application state: "The current arrangement of the shop front, window arrangements and condition of the property only contribute negatively to the character of the area.

"There is opportunity to improve the contribution of the property through careful consideration of alterations.

"The proposals to the High Street elevation are considered to be an enhancement to the current arrangement of the property and will provide a positive intervention to the wider Upper Buxton conservation area.

"The change of use allows a suitable function for the building which will ensure a sustainable use of the property to ensure its life within the conservation area."

READ MORE: Buxton resident fears ‘utter chaos’ when new A6 roundabout is built



The residential accommodation, which would be accessed from Torr Street, would comprise of three one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

Royal Bank of Scotland closed the High Street branch in January as part of a move to halve the number of outlets it has nationally.

Public consultation on the change of use application is underway and ends on October 17. To have your say, visit www.highpeak.gov.uk and search for application HPK/2019/0415.