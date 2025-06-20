Pipe bridge and retaining wall planned for canal feeder in High Peak
Applicant John Morten, who owns the land to the rear of Newfield garage on Manchester Road in Tunstead Milton has resubmitted the plans, which were previously refused in 2022.
The application was refused previously due to a lack of supporting information concerning drainage, levels, structural stability, risk of blockages and the maintenance of the water supply to the Peak Forest Canal.
Now he has resubmitted the application with more information in the hope of getting it approved.
In the most recent planning statement Mr Morten said: “The blockwork wall has been constructed.
“The pipe bridge has not been constructed.
“The retaining wall was built to rectify erosion by water running down the canal feeder which was eroding the road and the tank foundation.
“The wall also acts as a bund for the tank. The pipe bridge is to support the proposed ridged pipe.”
The construction of the pipe bridge is required by request of the Canal and River Trust.
The site is located in the open countryside and comprises a field located in the valley that is screened from the wider area by mature tree planting.
It is situated between the canal feeder linked to Combs Reservoir which runs along the northern boundary of the site and the Randal Carr Brook to the south.
Speaking when the application was refused the Canal and River Trust said: “The feeder channel is a man made open channel constructed to transfer water from the reservoir. “Although the channel is not currently in operation it should not be assumed that it will not be required to be used in the future to supply the canal.”
Mr Morten added: “To reaffirm, the works undertaken in association with the existing retaining wall and the works to be undertaken associated with the proposed pipe bridge have been subject to a pre application enquiry with the Canal and River Trust, prior to the submission of this planning application.
“The Canal and River Trust have confirmed they have no objections to the development concerned in this application and planning permission should therefore be granted.”