Sue, Regan and Philip at the Palace Hotel putting their feet up. Photo Jason ChadwickSue, Regan and Philip at the Palace Hotel putting their feet up. Photo Jason Chadwick
Photo gallery – Meet the staff hard at work at Buxton’s Palace Hotel

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
From front of house to fixing the electrics to those who work their magic in the spa it takes a full team to make Buxton’s Palace Hotel run so smoothly.

Take a look at the photos and see who you can spot.

We will be shining a light on the workforces across the High Peak, this a free feature and a chance for you to show of your team. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]

Barman Dan serving drinks at the Palace Hotel bar. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Another one?

Barman Dan serving drinks at the Palace Hotel bar. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

=Sarah and Philip from the sales team in one of the conference rooms at the Palace Hotel. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Heading into a conference

=Sarah and Philip from the sales team in one of the conference rooms at the Palace Hotel. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Pamper time at Palace Hotel with Kayleigh in the beauty salon. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Pamper time

Pamper time at Palace Hotel with Kayleigh in the beauty salon. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Palace Hotel. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Palace Hotel,

Palace Hotel. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

