Meet the workers, Blythe House Hospice. Danie Gartside deputy manager hospice at home team, Penny Ellis hospice at home care coordinator HCA and Paula Elliott roaming car manager. Photo Brian EyreMeet the workers, Blythe House Hospice. Danie Gartside deputy manager hospice at home team, Penny Ellis hospice at home care coordinator HCA and Paula Elliott roaming car manager. Photo Brian Eyre
Photo gallery – Meet the staff hard at work at Blythe House Hospice

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:56 BST
From nurses to volunteers to bereavement services the wonderful team at Blythe House Hospice have been supporting High Peak patients and their families for more than three decades.

Take a look at the photos and see who you can spot.

We will be shining a light on the workforces across the High Peak, this a free feature and a chance for you to show of your team. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]

Group fundraising team, Becca Gregory, Katie Holt, Rachael Gee, Emily Passey and peter Garley at Blythe House Hospice. Phot Brian Eyre

1. Group fundraising team

Group fundraising team, Becca Gregory, Katie Holt, Rachael Gee, Emily Passey and peter Garley at Blythe House Hospice. Phot Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Blythe House Hospice's volunteer receptionist Jane Connolly. Photo Brian Eyre

2. On the phones

Blythe House Hospice's volunteer receptionist Jane Connolly. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Jeanna Carrington receptionist hard at work for Blythe house. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Receptionist.

Jeanna Carrington receptionist hard at work for Blythe house. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Shane O'Reilly CEO at Blythe House. Photo Brian Eyre

4. The big boss

Shane O'Reilly CEO at Blythe House. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

