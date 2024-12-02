Take a look at the photos and see who you can spot.
We will be shining a light on the workforces across the High Peak, this a free feature and a chance for you to show of your team. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]
1 / 2
Take a look at the photos and see who you can spot.
We will be shining a light on the workforces across the High Peak, this a free feature and a chance for you to show of your team. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.