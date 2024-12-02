Peak District holiday park named ‘shining example’ wins top regional award

A holiday park in Longnor has been crowned Best Small Relax and Explore destination in the Heart of England at the Hoseasons annual awards.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longnor Wood Holiday Park near Buxton achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.

The awards were announced during a ceremony at the Hilton Metropole, in Birmingham and Samantha and Ian Kitchen, managers at Longnor Wood Holiday Park said: “This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”

Samantha and Ian Kitchen, managers at Longnor Wood Holiday Park won a top regional award with Hoseasons. Photo submitted

Hoseasons is one of the UK’s leading self-catering accommodation specialists, with more than 29,000 places to stay in coastal and countryside settings throughout Britain. From lodges and parks, to boats, cottages and apartments, the brand offers the widest available range of self-catering holidays in the UK.

Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons, said: “The team at Longnor Wood Holiday Park are shining examples of the dedication and commitment needed to delight our guests and encourage the kind of positive reviews we know others look for when deciding where to spend their staycation. We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025.”