Peak District businesses honoured with awards

Businesses which support their local community, economy and environment were honoured at a Peak District awards ceremony and networking event.

Six new Environmental Quality Mark awards were presented to Peak District businesses ‘which support and play an active role in their local economy, work to reduce their environmental impact and help to celebrate, conserve and enhance the Peak District National Park’.

The awards were presented by the chair of the Peak District National Park Authority, Councillor Andrew McCloy.

Accommodation businesses that were honoured were Lockerbrook Farm Outdoor Centre in Snake Pass; Peak District Holiday Cottage in Flagg; Rainbows End in Blackwell-in-the-Peak; and White Peak Shepherd Huts in Tideswell.

The food and drink business honoured was Hickbrew microbrewery in Longnor.

The land management charity, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, was presented with the Environmental Quality Mark award.

Kate Lemon of the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “Our cattle graze our nature reserves around the Peak District and the county.

“They are totally grass fed, eating homemade hay in the winter, which produces meat lower in saturated fat and higher in omega-3, minerals and vitamins.

“And, of course, proceeds from meat sales go straight back in to our work to keep on protecting wildlife in Derbyshire.”

The ceremony, at Hargate Hall, Wormhill, Buxton, was organised by the Environmental Quality Mark Community Interest Company (EQM CIC), which runs the scheme on behalf of the Peak District National Park Authority. It was supported by The University of Nottingham as part of its European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) ‘Energy for Business’ energy innovation and collaboration project.