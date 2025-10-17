‘No good reason to refuse' 24-hour petrol station plans for Buxton Morrisons

Buxton Morrisons wants to have its petrol station open for 24 hours.

An application for a ‘Certificate of Lawfulness that the proposed 24 hour opening of Morrisons Buxton Service Station is Lawful’ has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council.

Applicant Motor Fuel Group said: “It appears from the local planning authority public records there have been no planning applications granted with conditions that restrict opening hours of the service station.

“If a local planning authority has no evidence itself, nor any from others, to contradict or otherwise make the applicant’s version of events less than probable, there is no good reason to refuse the application, provided the applicant’s evidence alone is sufficiently precise and unambiguous to justify the grant of a certificate on the balance of probability.”

There has been a petrol station at the supermarket since 1993, and is currently open seven days a week 6am until 11pm.

However if the new certificate of lawfulness is granted it could mean it will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day.

As none of the previous applications restrict opening hours, the company behind the supermarket’s petrol station on Bakewell Road says the change should be a lawful one.

The Motor Fuel Group spokesperson said: “There is no evidence to establish that opening hours have been restricted in the process of granting planning permission for the service station.”

In March High Peak Borough Council gave the green light for Morrisons in Chapel-en-le-Frith to have a 24 hour petrol station despite concerns from nearby residents.

A neighbour in Chapel said: “The noise all night, right next to me, would prevent me from sleeping.

“As it is they make noise until after midnight clearing and locking up.

“They have orange lights that shine into my house.

“To add motor bikes and cars all night, plus customers buying alcohol and their rubbish, would make my life a misery.”

Councillor Kath Sizeland for Chapel added: “The noise coming from the main shop is intrusive enough already from the late closing hours.”

Do you think Buxton Morrisons should become 24 hours?

To have your say on the Bakewell Road plans search application HPK/2025/0294 on the council website or email your thoughts to [email protected]

