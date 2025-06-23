New video from Buxton bus operator highlights opportunities for women in engineering

A Buxton bus operator has published a new video, highlighting the role of two outstanding women in its Engineering team – one a Senior Manager and the other an Award winner.

The video has been produced for International Women in Engineering Day (23 June), which promotes the amazing work that women engineers do across the globe.

It features Charlotte Nicholls, Assistant Engineering Manager at Chesterfield depot, and Nancy Halpin, Engineering Apprentice at Rawmarsh depot.

Charlotte started as an Apprentice, then worked as a Fitter, before being promoted again to Assistant Engineering Manager, where, this year, she has played a key role in getting Stagecoach’s new fleet of electric buses on the road.

Whereas Nancy started with Stagecoach as a Driver, before taking the opportunity to switch to Engineering through the operator’s ‘Trade Up’ scheme. This year, she won Stagecoach Yorkshire’s award for Apprentice of the Year.

She said: “One of the best parts of working at Stagecoach has been to see my own progression. When I started, I had very little experience - really only having worked on my own car - and now I am at a point where I am running shift, and all in all, it has been very rewarding.”

Charlotte added: “The culture in Engineering at Stagecoach is really good. There is no stigma around being a woman – so I would definitely advise any women thinking about a career in Engineering to go for it!”

The video is available here: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16P3koDGTT/

- Find out more about working at Stagecoach, please go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/careers.