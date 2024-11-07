A new online raffle site has already given away more than £5,000 in prizes in three months and is making non essential items affordable for people in the High Peak.

Pink Winnings was founded in August by friends Maddy Howarth and Jarvis Shaw, 21.

Maddy, 29, said: “The idea started back in January when I was struggling financially and working two jobs.

“I was really finding things tough, my make up ran out and I hadn’t even got any spare money for a new foundation.

“Me and Jarvis got talking and realised that the cost of living was impacting everyone and people were buying non essential items because they can’t afford them.”

Pink WInnings offers prizes such as make up, take aways and even Alton Towers tickets, things Maddy calls ‘little treats’.

She said: “Everyone is working so hard at the minute, bills are going up and people are cutting back and missing out and every one needs a little pick me up now and again.”

She said unlike some other online competition sites they are capping ticket numbers to give people a better chance of winning.

Maddy said: “We have given away some big cash prizes of around £1,000.

“And it’s not mega millions but we are being told it is life changing as it’s helping people get out of debt or afford a holiday they may have only been dreaming about.

“In the run up to Christmas we will be doing some tech competitions where people could win an Xbox for £2.99.

“That would make someone’s Christmas and take all the financial worry away from a family.”

Looking ahead to Christmas Maddy says Pink Winnings will also be doing a pink giving tree where people can donate presents to those who may not receive anything.

She said: “We’re trying to bring people a little joy, a little bit of fun and happiness and I think it’s working and we’re so pleased with how the site has taken off in the recent months and I’m excited to see how things keep growing.”

For more information or to take part in either the Live Draws or Pinkstant wins visit www.pinkwinnings.co.uk