New dog cafe opening in Buxton this weekend

The Buxton K9 Pitstop is opening on Saturday March, 5 in the former Goddard’s music shop, and is thought to be the first of its kind in the High Peak.

The project is a joint venture by Gemma Kolodziejczyk, who also owns the dog hydrotherapy business on Buxton’s High Street, and Leanne Carr.

Gemma said: “I always wanted to expand and offer more to dog owners and when this opportunity came along I couldn’t refuse.”

Delores tries a pupcake at the Buxton K9 Pitstop

The duo only had the initial idea at the beginning of February and since then have taken over the empty venue, also on the High Street, and converted it to become a dog cafe.

"This isn’t just a cafe where dogs are welcome,” explained Gemma, “but a proper cafe centred around dogs.

"We want to create a social space where owners can come and not feel bad if their dog gets excited and barks and there will be other dogs to play with as well.”

The cafe will be selling raw dog food as well as special treats like pup-cakes and ca-paw-cinos so everyone’s best friend can join their owners for a drink and a cake.

Leanne Carr, Claire Springett and Gemma Kolodziejczyk

There will be tasty things to eat on offer for humans too with cakes being made by Claire Springett from M&M Sweet Treats.

The short term vision for the canine cafe is to put on guest speakers, such as vets or nurses and dog trainers and help with all around dog care.

There will also be a bath, shower and dryer area in the back of the cafe to allow owners to wash off their dogs after a muddy walk.

Gemma said: “This is Buxton, a place where people come to walk their dogs.

Claire Springett will be making cakes for the human customers at the Buxton K9 Pitstop dog cafe

“We are the first canine cafe in the town and I can’t think of anything like this anywhere nearby so I’m really excited.

"It has all come together very quickly but the time is right and we are ready to take a chance and bring what I hope will be a much used service to the people of Buxton and the High Peak.”The Buxton K9 Pitstop at 45 High Street will open for business on Saturday March, 5 at 10am.