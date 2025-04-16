New Buxton Pottery Painting studio opens up in empty Cavendish Arcade unit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Buxton Pottery Painting has been set up by Leanne Lawler to not only provide something to do in town, but to leave a legacy for her children.
After more than two decades of working with railway companies, Leanne could not face returning to the corporate world after the birth of her second and third children.
She said: “After chatting with a friend we realised there isn’t much to do in Buxton. We see tourists walking around looking at the nice buildings and you can have a coffee but I wanted to give people an experience.”
Leanne says she went to a lot of paint-a-pot sessions with her eldest daughter who is very artistic and she thought it was a good idea.
Leanne, from Chinley, found the former Charlotte’s Kitchen in the Cavendish Arcade was still available and decided to go for it.
“I’ve always loved the Cavendish. It's such a beautiful building with so much history and I have always loved the stained glass windows.”
In a nod to the building’s history, her apron is very similar to the uniform the nurses wore who help people take the waters.
She said: “It’s all the little details which have come together to make this happen. And it’s wonderful to be in what was such a popular cafe and give it a new purpose.”
Leanne and her husband have invested £35,000 in upgrading the empty unit, mezzanine level and roof terrace since she got the keys in August and officially opened the doors to the public during February half term.
Leanne said: “The response has been amazing. I have had baby showers where the guests have all written messages of love to the new mum and baby on little hearts and hen dos too where people have been leaving messages on pottery horse shoes.
“People want experiences. They want something tangible to hold to remember their trip and I think Buxton Pottery Painting fits in with people’s needs.”
The logo for the new business is Solomon’s Temple as a paint brush holder and Leanne had been working with local pottery makers to create unique Solomon’s Temples for painting.
She said: “There is something so beautiful about Solomon’s. It’s like the Blackpool Tower of Buxton - you can see it for miles around and it feels like home when you see it.
“I spent a lot of my maternity leave walking there and it's wonderful and so I have these bespoke pottery versions for painting which will really allow people to take a piece of Buxton home with them.”
Leanne wants to become a community hub and currently baby singing classes meet at the venue, which she says has great acoustics, and she wants to offer the space out.
“Since the Green Man Gallery shut there is nowhere for creative people to meet, share their ideas and creations and I now have such a wonderful space I want to share it with everyone.”
To book a painting slot contact Leanne on 07932 598542 or visit the Facebook page searching Buxton Pottery Painting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.