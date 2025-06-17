Nestle Waters planning amendment for pipe from Buxton Crescent to Waterswallows factory

Nestle Waters have submitted a planning amendment for the pipe which runs from Buxton Crescent to the Waterswallows factory.

Nestle Waters is looking for a non-material amendment, NMA, of a previous planning application, for the pipe line which runs from The Crescent to the factory on Waterswallows Lane.

The amendment refers to an application from 2011 which granted planning permission for the installation of below ground pipelines between Nestle Waters UK Ltd’s Waterswallows Lane bottling plant and its mineral water supply at The Crescent, Buxton.

Craig Airey, for Nestle Waters UK Ltd said: “The decision notice for this planning permission does not contain a condition listing the approved plans.

“The NMA application requests that a condition is added to the decision notice listing the approved plans. This would allow Nestle Waters UK Ltd to apply at a future date to vary the approved plans under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.”

Section 73 allows applicants to apply for planning permission for the development of land without complying with conditions subject to which a previous planning permission was granted.

It can be used to amend planning conditions but cannot change the description of development.

The section assists applicants who wish to change specific conditions of a planning permission or carry on development without compliance with one or more conditions.

The pipeline which is generally below ground level provides a mineral water supply from The Crescent to Waterswallow Lane, at incorporating (in parts) The Square, George Street, Station Road, Charles Street, Lightwood Road, Hogshaw Villas Road, land around Hogshaw Playing Fields, land at Nunsfield Farm, land at Buxton and High Peak Golf Club.

Buxton’s Crescent Hotel and Spa uses the water from Nestle for its spa guests.

The thermal pool has the unique feature of having Buxton mineral rich water flowing into the pool that is heated and left chemically untreated to allow guests to relax and enjoy.

Mr Airey said: “During the determination of the NMA application, we would welcome a discussion with the Council in relation to Nestle Water’s proposals to amend the approved plans via a future Section 73 application.”

Nestle Water and Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust have also been in partnership since 2018 working together to provide a visitor experience telling the story of the town’s water.