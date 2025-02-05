'Mission led' Derbyshire organisations urged to apply for accountancy firm’s free year-long community programme after it opens for 2025 applications

“Mission-led” Derbyshire organisations have been urged to apply for a leading accountancy firm’s free project aimed at improving life in the community.

Jamie Quince-Starkey, who runs the Electric Daisy and Down to Earth project in Bold Lane, said winning a year’s free support from Vibrant Accountancy through its Community Programme has significantly helped the organisation with its mission to help Derby become a greener city.

Electric Daisy and Down to Earth are nature regeneration events spaces in the heart of Derby that are backed by The Eden Project in Cornwall.

Now Vibrant Accountancy has launched its community business support project for 2025 and local organisations including businesses, Community Interest Companies and charities on a mission to improve life in Derby and Derbyshire have been urged to apply.

Ross Nicholson and Jamie Quince-Starkey from Down to Earth Derby with Bev Wakefield from Vibrant (centre)

Vibrant Accountancy owner and founder Bev Wakefield is offering one winning business a year of complimentary advice services, business planning sessions and quarterly coaching to refine and improve goals.

Jamie Quince-Starkey said of winning Vibrant’s Community Programme last year: “Bev and her team were really helpful with us, levelling up our organisation and business so we didn’t have to be so granular and could take a bird’s eye view on the business.

“It has not just the financial side which has been really, really helpful. Just to have people you can talk to about other aspects of running the business – it has been like therapy.

“We’ve been able to focus on the things that we really need to. For start-ups and organisations that are purpose and mission led, because you’re so focused on that, having someone to help you with the business side of things is great.

“If organisations are out there which are about their purpose, and need that support with the business side of things, they should definitely apply.

“We have been able to grow the team which has been really helpful. Having strong budgets and targets has also been helpful.”

Vibrant’s Community Programme is a free initiative aimed at uplifting a deserving Derbyshire business. The tailor-made year of support is being offered to a business making “a real difference” in the community.

Bev said: “Our community programme is about more than supporting a business. We want to amplify the impact of those who care as deeply about our local area as the team at Vibrant does. We really hope that any organisation which is making a difference will apply for the programme and benefit from a year of expert coaching and advice. It’s brilliant to hear how our support has helped Down to Earth and Electric Daisy flourish and grow. Now we’d love to hear from other local organisations keen to let us know how they are making a difference to our communities.”

Applicants for Vibrant’s scheme have been invited to apply by February 28, and the winner will be announced on March 7.

See vibrantaccountancy.co.uk/community-growth-programme-in-derby/ for details.