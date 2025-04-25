Man behind popular Buxton cafe bids farewell - but says he is working on a new project

Noonology in Buxton has been sold but former owner Sam Sharma has a new project in the pipeline.

The man behind Buxton’s very popular cafe Noonlogy has sold the business but says the town has his heart and he is working on a new project.

Sam Sharma previously ran the Hydro until February 2023 and then created Noonology in what was a furniture shop in Buxton.

He has decided the time is right for a new adventure and in March sold the business.

He said: “It’s time for a change and to do something different.

Noonology celebrating its first birthday last year. Photo submitted

“But Buxton has my heart and is my home so I will be staying here and working on something new for the people of the town.”

Sam arrived in Buxton in 2008 as a university student and says back then he was the first Asian family in the town.

“People were so warm and so welcoming and that warmed my heart.”

Sam started working as a pot washer in The Club House and says he was promoted to front of house on carnival day which he said was ‘mayhem’.

He and his family ran The Hydro Cafe from 2014 and he also opened the Chakra Lounge too.

In 2023 when he made the decision to close The Hydro he wanted to to make sure his staff had jobs and took on a new challenge of opening Noonology in Higher Buxton.

He said: “Every single staff member waited for me and didn’t get another job.

“They waited and put their trust in me for this new project and it paid off.

“We became busy and popular and people loved what we were doing.”

Noonology made its name as a bistro cafe serving brunches, gluten free and vegan food as well as cocktails, mocktails and coffee.

All the staff will be staying with the new owners and looking back on the years he has given, friend Laxmi Bhatti said: “Sam has invested years of creativity, hard work, and passion into shaping Buxton’s café culture, and Noonology was a shining reflection of that effort.

“Sam is someone who has kept his head down, worked hard, and allowed the quality of his establishments to speak for themselves and has local passion, creativity, and community spirit.”

Sam added: “It’s not the end, there is something in the pipeline and I’m excited to share when everything is ready.”