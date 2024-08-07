Aled Brassington, Hilary Taylor, Philippa Mycock, Abigail West and Chris Jones from Stoker of Buxton. Photo submittedAled Brassington, Hilary Taylor, Philippa Mycock, Abigail West and Chris Jones from Stoker of Buxton. Photo submitted
Aled Brassington, Hilary Taylor, Philippa Mycock, Abigail West and Chris Jones from Stoker of Buxton. Photo submitted

Look inside Stoker of Buxton opticians new premises

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST
Optometrist Stoker of Buxton has opened in a former empty shop building in Spring Gardens.

The opticians has relocated from Terrace Road into the former 02 shop next to the Sacro Lounge.

Dr Chris Jones, Optometrist & Director at Stoker of Buxton, said: "We are thrilled to welcome both new and returning customers to our beautifully redesigned practice."

Chris added: “We've always strived to provide excellent customer service, and our investment in state-of-the-art technology and a wide selection of quality eyewear from around the world reflects this commitment.

Chris Jones with the testing equipment. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Testing equipment

Chris Jones with the testing equipment. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Pick a frame any frame. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Pick a frame any frame

Pick a frame any frame. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The optometrist will see you now - Chris Jones in the testing room. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. The optometrist will see you now

The optometrist will see you now - Chris Jones in the testing room. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Stokers Optometrists relocated to Spring Gardens from Terrace Road. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. New premises

Stokers Optometrists relocated to Spring Gardens from Terrace Road. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Buxton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice