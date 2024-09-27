Husband and wife Stewart and Natale Bowden, who are involved in youth theatre in the town, have taken over the Gorilla Gym.

Stewart said: “We had nowhere to go to fitness classes or train so we decided to just go for it and open our own gym.”

He says this is an elite health and fitness venue with premium equipment and is open seven days a week.

Inside the gym on Low Leighton Road there is a sauna and steam Room, as well as free weights, a cardio room, strength equipment, and multifunctional areas.

The space will also offer astro strip and sunbeds and fitness classes.

Stewart said: “My favourite part of the gym is the non-traditional workout areas like the ropes.”

A big push for the gym was to have a full program of fitness classes.

Stewart said: “We wanted to create a space where working out was fun because when its fun it doesn’t seem as hard and the time passes quicker.” With his connections to the youth theatre Stewart is opening up the gym to younger members of the community.

He added: “Exercise is good for people’s physical and mental health and if we can do anything to help the people of any age to feel good about themselves it’s worth doing and I am really excited about the future of the gym and to see people come and become healthier and stranger.”

