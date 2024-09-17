Ingredients all there for ‘fabulous future’ as Buxton Crescent goes on the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both the Buxton Crescent Hotel and the Old Hall Hotel have gone on the market but will be sold debt free - however there is hope for the future.

In May it was announced the company behind the luxury spa and hotel in Buxton defaulted on a multimillion-pound county council loan repayment.

On Wednesday September 11 the two hotels were put on the market.

Speaking to the Buxton Advertiser, an Ensana spokesperson said: “We confirm that the Buxton Crescent Hotel and The Old Hall Hotel have been put on the market today via global commercial real estate company CBRE.

“The properties are being offered debt free with the owners confirming that all existing loans on the hotels will be repaid.

“The hotels and all staff are working on a ‘Business As Usual’ premise as there is no change in the day to day operation of the hotels.”

The hotel reopened in 2020 - 17 years after work began.

The renovation came to almost £70m, with a £23.8m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, another £2m grant from D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership and £600,000 grant from Historic England.

There were also a contribution from £13.4m from Derbyshire County Council, and £1.1m £1.1m contribution from High Peak Borough Council which were to be repaid.The crescent building has a varied history and it is jointly owned by Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council which also own the Natural Baths.

However, finance reports revealed the company told Derbyshire County Council in March 2023 it "may not... be able to commence" loan repayments worth £11.4m due to the "hotel’s weaker than anticipated revenues and high cost of energy".

The county council wrote off £566,000 and £162,000 of interest on the loan for 2020/ 2021.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We have been in discussions with Buxton Crescent Ltd about the repayment of the loan agreement and we are hopeful that we can recover the full amount owed to us. We also hope that a sale will help to secure the long term future of the hotel.”

Councillor Anthony McKeown, leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “Tourism is a key area of focus for the council. Its impact has been worth over £100m to the Buxton area, supporting over 1,000 jobs.

“We need any sale of the Crescent and Old Hall hotels to maximise the value of the investment made in recent years and take advantage of the unique opportunities that the five-star spa and facilities bring.

“The Crescent needs to utilise the buzz from the festivals and activities over the summer to highlight its role in supporting that tourism activity and how a revived Crescent can help enhance that tourism offer further.”

The Crescent Hotel employs 170 staff - 90 per cent who come from the High Peak.

Looking to the future chairman of Vision Buxton said: “It is obviously concerning for the town and its businesses to see The Crescent and The Old Hall on the market, but we can be optimistic.

“The years of work and substantial investments in The Crescent from the private sector, the Councils and, most notably, the Lottery Heritage Fund have given us a superb, modern hotel in one of the most remarkable Georgian buildings in the country.

“There is also considerable potential in the Old Hall, which has been allowed to languish for a few years following decades of very successful operation.

“Few people I have spoken to feel that Ensana (who are an Eastern European Spa operator, albeit under a British holding company) have pitched quite the right ‘offer' or got sufficiently involved in all things Buxton and the Peak District.

“The ingredients are all there for a fabulous future, if we can entice the right operator. Buxton and our local authority need to step up to show prospective owners how we can all work together to bring that about.

“The sale will mean that Trevor Osborne and his development company will no longer be involved, which is a real shame.

“We should all acknowledge Trevor’s very personal and invaluable contribution, together with his partners, over very many years, to making such an incredibly complex conservation project actually happen.

“The Crescent's has a 235 year history at the heart of our town - let’s hope this can be turned into a positive turn in that story.”

After The Advertiser shared the news on Facebook readers were saying how they would like to see the space used.

Judith Turner said: “It would make a lovely museum and medical centre also bring library back.”

The building, had previously held the town’s library, was vacant for years, before the £70m renovation work to reopen it as a 80-bed hotel and spa began.

Greg Reid stayed at the hotel last year.

He said “It's a beautiful building externally but parts of the inside are just so bland and corporate.

“Restaurant service was terrible and the restaurant setting feels like it could be any chain hotel anywhere.

“The Spa is lovely but you can't access unless you're paying £300 to stay there.

“For the price you pay the experience overall isn't worth it, so I'm not surprised it is struggling.”

Melissa Drabble echoed the views of the hotel being underwhelming.

She said: “When I first went, I was expecting ‘The Ritz’ standard, it feels more like a posh Premier Inn.

“I think the Assembly Room should be used for a fine dining experience/cocktail evenings.

“At the moment, you can turn up to an evening meal in a pair of jeans and that’s not really what I want on a special visit to a building of this standard.

“So many things could be done but the character in the interior feels a little lost. And it’s sad.”