Hope Valley Explorer bus service launches for Peak District visitors

The Peak District National Park Authority has launched a new seasonal bus tour service in the Hope Valley this weekend.

The Hope Valley Explorer will operate from Sunday, July 21, to August 31, in a bid to reduce the number of car journeys within the park.

It will connect rail stations at Edale, Hope and Bamford, with links to Chesterfield and the outskirts of Sheffield.

David Marsden, transport policy officer at the authority, said: “We’re excited to be launching this pilot service with our partners at Stagecoach.

“With so much to offer in the Hope Valley and Derwent Valley, we think it will be a popular choice with visitors from our neighbouring urban communities and help promote more sustainable ways of getting to, and enjoying, the park.”

The route includes stops at Castleton and Fairholmes, plus popular destinations such as the Pennine Way, Winnats Pass, Mam Tor and the Great Ridge.

The flexible hop-on, hop-off service will feature audio commentary on the natural and cultural history of the area — from its extensive cave network to the Dambusters in the Derwent Valley.

Adult return tickets will be £6, family tickets (two adults and two children) £12, and a single journey £4. Holders of concessionary passes can pay half fare.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy a growing range of discounts at local businesses.

For more information, go to www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/hopevalleyexplorer.