Historically significant 26 acre site in Birch Vale to go under the hammer in June

The freehold plot off Sycamore Road and Spinnerbottom, Birch Vale, will go to auction on Tuesday, June 15, with a recommended starting price of £450,000.

A spokesman for Connect UK Auctions said: “Complete with direct road access, on site, footings to the former, very grand Birch House, mobile caravan, stable block, main industrial building, warehouse and various out buildings this grand land site boasts enormous opportunity for its new owner.”

The site has a storied history, having once belonged to the family of cotton manufacturers John Bennett & Co, owners of the Birch Vale printworks in the 19th century.

In return for the establishment of a soup kitchen, the printworkers built the grand Birch Vale House for their masters, complete with enormous sash windows, extravagant drawing rooms, gold leaf cornices and underfloor heating plus separate rooms and facilities for the on-site maids.

The grounds were also home to a large, heated greenhouse in which Mr Bennett grew grapes and bananas. However, owning such a vast stretch of land came with its maintenance and the hand-made lawnmowers would take a remarkable 11 hours a time, just to keep on top of the impressive lawns.

Birch Vale House was later pulled down and the stone reused to build bungalows on a hill opposite the Sycamore Inn. Following the deconstruction, the land was later used as a knacker’s yard and furthermore, an abattoir.

Site visits can be made by appointment with the auctioneer. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3c0JD23.

The land between Stitch Lane and Spinnerbottom is largely covered in woodland at present.

