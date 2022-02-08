High Peak visitor businesses on Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards shortlist

Finalists have been shortlisted in 15 categories celebrating the best of the visitor economy, from attractions and accommodation providers to unique experiences and great places to eat and drink.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “Tourism plays a vital role in making this such a great place to live, work and visit, and following the enormous challenges of the past two years, never has the sector been more deserving of recognition.”

The B&B and guest house of the year category is of particular local interest, pitting Buxton’s Grendon Bed & Breakfast against Sheldon House in Monyash.

Gold award winners at the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards 2020.

In the camping, glamping and holiday park section, contenders include Beech Croft Farm caravan and camping park in Taddington, and Boutique Camping at Scaldersitch Farm in Sheen.

In Bamford, the Yorkshire Bridge Inn is up for pub of the year, while activity centre Pure Outdoor is in the running for experience of the year and the ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism award.

Manor House Farm Cottages in Sheldon is another double nominee, competing in categories for best new tourism business and self-catering accommodation – for which it is up against Oaker Farm Holidays in Hope.

In light of the challenges faced by businesses due to Covid, two new core categories have been added for 2022.

The contenders for the unsung hero award include John Whelan, head chef for Rafters at Riverside House in Ashford in the Water, whose staff are also up for a new ‘team of the year’ award.

The shortlist for the resilience and innovation category features Treak Cliff Cavern in Castleton, which is also up for visitor attraction of the year.

Gold winners in each of the 13 core categories will automatically progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

The event at Casa Hotel in Chesterfield on Thursday, March 3, will include a drinks reception and three-course dinner. Tickets £65 via 01246 212924 or [email protected] For full details, see visitpeakdistrict.com/tourism-awards.