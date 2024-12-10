New research shows the High Peak has topped the list this year for the most expensive festive lighting.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data has revealed the Derbyshire areas with the highest Christmas light running costs.

The research was conducted by commercial property marketplace EG Propertylink who gathered data from GOV.UK on the energy efficiency ratings (EPCs) of non-domestic properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total number of C or above rated non-domestic properties for each local authority in Derbyshire was calculated and High Peak tops the list, with only 38.97 per cent of non-domestic properties achieving an energy-efficient EPC rating of A to C.

This equates to 806 properties out of 2,068 assessed.

Chloe Ward, Product Manager at EG Propertylink,said: “This research highlights a critical issue outdated, inefficient buildings are not just a drain on the environment but also on the budgets of local authorities and businesses, especially during high-energy periods like the festive season.

“Upgrading to energy-efficient systems is no longer optional—it’s essential for sustainability and cost management.”