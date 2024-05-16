Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spectacular sweet blast took place over New Mills to mark the production of the billionth variety bag made by Swizzels.

The iconic sweet makers, Swizzles, celebrated the production of its billionth variety bag by ‘blasting’ giant sweets out the factory chimney.

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels said: “We created the sweet blast to celebrate the factory reaching its capacity with the billionth Variety Bag ever made.”

First launched in the 1960s, Swizzels Variety bags contain a mix of the nation’s favourite sweets including Love Hearts, Drumstick Lollies, Fizzers, Refreshers and Parma Violets.

New Mills sweet maker Swizzels celebrated billionth bag milestone with a sweet blast. Photo contributed

Over the decades, the packaging design and contents of the bags has advanced to reflect changing consumer trends, reflected by the bespoke seasonal packs for Halloween, and the latest 2022 Vegan Variety Bags.

Claire said: “With several major events like the Olympic Games and UEFA Euros approaching, we’re encouraging fans to come together and savour the moment’, with our deliciously vegan Variety Bags.

“Our Variety Bags are perfect for sharing all year round with friends and family. Whether that’s on car journeys, birthdays, Ramadan, Halloween, Christmas or simply treats to keep at home.”

After the London Blitz in 1940 the company relocated to New Mills and made a former textile mill their new home.

The mill, which is over 150 years old, was rebuilt after a fire in 1883 and is now a major landmark in New Mills, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Sett Valley.