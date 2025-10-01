A High Peak stonemasonry company says it is important to honour our ancestors and hopes to repair the war memorials of Dove Holes and Cressbrook in the coming months.

Salthouse Stonemasonry was part of the team which restored Chapel-en-le-Frith war memorial earlier in the summer.

Sam Salthouse said: “So many people are out to make a quick buck on war memorials and it seems wrong.

“We were paid £1,500 restore Chapel war memorial but also gave our time, expertise and work outside of that amount to restore it and we want to do more in the community.”

The Salthouse Stonemasonry team. Photo submitted

Sam did an apprenticeship after school and then set up his own business.

He said: “My dad got me into stonemasonry and I’ve always had a fascination with old buildings and the skills used to make them.

“In a world where everything is becoming computerised and digital it’s nice to know that the traditional crafts, which date back hundreds if not thousands of years are still going strong.”

A project he has worked on recently was a fireplace that took almost seven weeks to carve and then two weeks to properly install.

The Salthouse Stonemasonry team recently worked on restoring Chapel-en-le-Frith's war memorial to its former glory. Photo submitted

“It’s about doing a job properly, taking your time, putting a little bit of you into a project and giving someone your talents and skills.”

The Salthouse team is quite small but Sam is looking to bring in an apprentice soon and pass on the tricks of the trade to the next generation.

He said: “The war memorials are a way to remember and honour the people who gave their lives for us, for our freedom but over time they don’t look as grand as they once did.

“So for us it seems the right thing to do to bring them back to their former glory.”

Sam and his team, which is based in Glossop, are trained in stone repairs as well as lime mortar pointing all skills needed for the war memorials.

He said: “The next ones on our list we want to give a bit of love to are Dove Holes, Cressbrook and one over in Crewe as well.

“The Chapel war memorial restoration was so well received and we want to do our bit to give back.”