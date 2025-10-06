Pink Winnings, an online raffle site, has marked its first birthday by giving away £1,000.

The site which started last year says it is different to other sites as it offers more product based prizes instead of cash winnings.

Maddy Howarth and Jarvis Shaw set up the company in 2024.

Maddy said: “This past year has gone so fast and we have learned so much.”

As the site has got bigger so has the team which now has five staff members.

Maddy said: “We have made our own little community and it's lovely to see it grow and we have big plans for the future.”

Pink Winnings offers make-up, designer handbags, Stanley cups, or beauty treats as its main prizes and they have even given away holidays before.

Maddy said: “We do offer cash prizes but for us it's about making those little treats more affordable in life.

“There is a cost of living crisis and people are struggling but we have low ticket numbers which means better odds for people winning and people like that.”

Since the website went live last year Pink Winnings has given away more than £12,000 in cash prizes as well as the product wins.

“We have a very female oriented market and we are using 90s nostalgia and really leaning into that demographic to give them what they want,” said Maddy.

Maddy’s background is in digital marketing and her skill set built the website.

“I knew setting this up I could invest my time and we’d end up with a good product and I’m really proud of how far we have come.”

Now in October Pink Winnings will once again be hiding pink pumpkins around the High Peak that can be traded in for a prize and a gold pumpkin can be swapped for a cash prize.

In the run up to Christmas Maddy says there will be a new campaign but the details have not yet been finalised.

Maddy added: “We know we are not the biggest out there but I don’t see the need to be massive when I’d rather look after the community we have created and give them the best experience.”