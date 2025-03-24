High Peak Makers Market has now secured dates to come to Buxton’s Crescent hotel this summer and there will be more than 50 stalls inside and outside as well as fairground rides.

Richard Price-Jones took over the running of the market, which was only based in Glossop, at the end of last year.

Since then he has expanded to Chapel-en-le-Frith and has now secured three weekends at Buxton’s Crescent.

He said: “It’s a brilliant venue with lots of space.

High Peak Makers Market is coming to Buxton’s Crescent hotel, photo of organiser Richard Price-Jones. Photo submitted

“We have picked weekends in the summer holidays and October half term when people are likely to be in Buxton for a day trip as we want to appeal to both tourists and residents.” The market dates for Saturday and Sunday August 2 and 3 are already at 50 per cent capacity which Richard says is ‘just brilliant’.

“There is so much talent in the High Peak and the surrounding areas but very little opportunity to showcase that talent at a reasonable price so that is what we wanted to do - make it affordable for everyone.”

The two-day hire of the Crescent was going to be £3,500 but Richard secured a deal and got it for £2,000.

He said: “We are not for profit, stall holders pay £80 for the two full days and any money we make after we have covered our costs goes back into groups and charities in the area and from the Buxton market we will be supporting the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and Pump Room along with two other charities.”

The original market in Glossop floundered after covid but it is now fully under new management and restarted in October 2024.

Richard, who is also doing a degree in accounting and finance, is currently in the process of forming a Community Interest Company, and says the markets are entirely run by volunteers working with the community for the community.

Richard added: “Buxton is going to be a really great market, there will be rides and hot food outside and people should come along and make a day of it.”

The next Chapel market will be first full weekend of May, July and November while Buxton will be August 2 and 3, 30 and 31 and October 18 and 19.