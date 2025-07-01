High Peak Maker’s Market call for stall holders

The new High Peak Maker’s Market is doing a last call for stall holders for the first Buxton event which will take place in early August.

Richard Price-Jones took over the running of the market, which was only based in Glossop, at the end of last year.

Since then he has expanded to Chapel-en-le-Frith and has now secured three weekends at Buxton’s Crescent.

He said: “We’re so excited to come to Buxton.

Makers Market organiser Richard Price-Jones outside the Crescent hotel in Buxton which is hosting the market next month. Photo submitted.

“We have a great mix of stall holders, everything from wood craft, coffee painting, cakes, crochets to resin art, handmade honey, fudge and wax melts.

“But we have space for around 15 more stall holders and want to reach out to the hobbyists, the crafters and get everyone involved.”

On Saturday and Sunday August 2 and 3 the market will be taking over Buxton’s Crescent.

Richard said: “It’s such an iconic venue and we’re really excited to be bringing the market to Buxton.”

Richard says the venue and the summer date should attract both tourists and locals and it is free to enter too.

There will also be a coffee van, a pop up bar and ice cream van on the day.

He said: “We have a certain number of stall holders that we need to get for the event to break even, and so far we have 20 great small businesses but we would love to see some more come forward.

“It’s £70 for the weekend for the traders which is really good value compared to other venues in the town for similar style events.

“And it’s important for the people who work so hard on their passions to have an outlet for their creativity and that’s what we want to give people.”

The market is not for profit and all after every High Peak Maker’s Market donations are made to local good causes.

So far High Peak Mobile Physio, Hummingbird Project, the baby bank and guides have all received money from the back of the events which further help the people in the community.

Anyone who is interested in having a stall should contact Richard on [email protected]