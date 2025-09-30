High Peak Italian eatery - A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana - ranked top 10% of restaurants world wide

An Italian restaurant in New Mills has earned the Trip Advisors Traveller’s Choice Award meaning it is in the top ten per cent of restaurants worldwide.

A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana has been wowing New Mills diners since it opened in 2021.

Now the restaurant on Albion Road has been recognised by Trip Advisor as being one of the best places to eat world wide.

The eatery is run by Nicola Owen and her Sicilian partner Alessio Muccio, who is the head chef.

Speaking about the recent accolade the said: “We’re beyond proud to share that A Tavola has been awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

“That means we’re ranked among the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide based on your reviews and ratings over the past year.

“We honestly couldn’t do it without you – grazie mille to everyone who’s dined, shared kind words, and supported us along the way. Here’s to more food, more memories, and more Ciauru moments together.”

The restaurant, which used to be based in Reddish, serves fresh pasta and pastries, and sources ingredients sourced directly from Sicily and caters for vegetarians, vegans and those on gluten free diets.

Those dining at A Tavola can expect to feast on delicious antipasti like panelle fritters and sfincione,, cod cheeks, veal sirloin, gelato, tiramisu, and cannoli. The drink selections includes Sicilian lagers, craft beers, wines, cocktails, coffees, and Sicilian soft drinks.

The restaurant is small and cosy and adorned with Sicilian artifacts, and is described by the owners as a ‘little slice of Sicily here in the High Peak’.

There are also two heated outside seating areas.

A Tavola has a score of 4.6 out of 5 based on 175 reviews and is the top rated restaurant in New Mills.

A Tripadvisor spokesperson added: “Travellers’ Choice, formerly Certificate of Excellence, recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews.

“Travellers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor.

“Winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

“The award honours selected accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.”