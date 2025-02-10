High Peak coffee caravan owner saying sad goodbye after three ‘lovely years’

Andrea Nixon in the Guzzle coffee caravan which is now up for sale. Photo submitted

The owner of a coffee caravan which had a regular pitch in Hayfield says her business is up for sale as she looks to spend more time with family.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Nixon previously had a mobile bar and went to events across the country.

She said: “I kept noticing the coffee vans were very popular and the bar was long hours so I decided it was time for a change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She bought a caravan, rather thana horse box as she felt lots of people had those and she wanted to be a bit different.

In 2022 she kitted out her Viking Fibreline with a vintage coffee machine and Guzzle was born.

Andrea took the caravan out to events such as Buxton’s Eat In The Park but also secured a pitch next to Hayfield Bus Station through Derbyshire County Council.

She said: “I opened up in October which was the wrong time of year to get passing walker trade and the first winter was really gruelling."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says almost all of her trade came from locals pooping out to see her.

“There just wasn’t the passing trade to keep the business opening throughout the week.

“So in January 2024 I dropped down to just weekends and bank holidays.”

She said she sourced premium coffee and ingredients which often saw her travelling to Sheffield and Tideswell most weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since opening in Hayfield three local cafes have closed, not because of me but because they too are finding things a struggle and it really is tough at the minute.

“We have been hit with wet summers and stormy winters and even the dog walkers aren’t stopping to chat.”

Andrea said she had to get another job to make ends meet and the new job included a Sunday.

Her husband, Wayne Mellor, offered to run Guzzle while she was at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But then I wouldn’t see him, we’d have to get a dog sitter and it all seemed too much and I’m just exhausted and I realised it was time to rethink things.

“I have had three lovely years with my little van and I’m really sad it’s come to this.”

The Guzzle caravan is now up for sale but does not come with the pitch in Hayfield.

For more information contact Andrea on [email protected]