High Peak coffee caravan owner saying sad goodbye after three ‘lovely years’
Andrea Nixon previously had a mobile bar and went to events across the country.
She said: “I kept noticing the coffee vans were very popular and the bar was long hours so I decided it was time for a change.”
She bought a caravan, rather thana horse box as she felt lots of people had those and she wanted to be a bit different.
In 2022 she kitted out her Viking Fibreline with a vintage coffee machine and Guzzle was born.
Andrea took the caravan out to events such as Buxton’s Eat In The Park but also secured a pitch next to Hayfield Bus Station through Derbyshire County Council.
She said: “I opened up in October which was the wrong time of year to get passing walker trade and the first winter was really gruelling."
She says almost all of her trade came from locals pooping out to see her.
“There just wasn’t the passing trade to keep the business opening throughout the week.
“So in January 2024 I dropped down to just weekends and bank holidays.”
She said she sourced premium coffee and ingredients which often saw her travelling to Sheffield and Tideswell most weeks.
“Since opening in Hayfield three local cafes have closed, not because of me but because they too are finding things a struggle and it really is tough at the minute.
“We have been hit with wet summers and stormy winters and even the dog walkers aren’t stopping to chat.”
Andrea said she had to get another job to make ends meet and the new job included a Sunday.
Her husband, Wayne Mellor, offered to run Guzzle while she was at work.
“But then I wouldn’t see him, we’d have to get a dog sitter and it all seemed too much and I’m just exhausted and I realised it was time to rethink things.
“I have had three lovely years with my little van and I’m really sad it’s come to this.”
The Guzzle caravan is now up for sale but does not come with the pitch in Hayfield.
For more information contact Andrea on [email protected]