High Peak sweet maker Swizzels is bringing together two iconic brands the Squashie and the Love Heart for a new limited edition Valentine’s themed Squashies Love Hearts.

New research by British Swizzels, which is based in New Mills reveals the days of grand gestures could be over, with people opting for small, thoughtful gestures this Valentine’s Day. Nearly half will celebrate at home, with a third of people planning to buy a small token gift.

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels, said: “Squashies Love Hearts are the love story of the year, bringing together two of our most popular brands to create something brand new for people to gift to loved ones or treat themselves this Valentine’s Day. Our research shows that people don’t need a big budget to share the love, in fact, most people prefer a small, thoughtful gesture, a token gift or a cup of tea in bed, to feel appreciated.

“Valentine’s Day has stood the test of time, with people still finding it meaningful and enjoyable, but the survey shows that it really is the thought that counts.”

Swizzels launches new limited edition Squashies Love Hearts for Valentine’s Day. Photo submitted

The ‘Love Reinvented’ research was inspired by the launch of Swizzels’ brand-new Valentine’s product, Squashies Love Hearts, which brings together two of its most iconic brands. With the new treat combining Love Hearts, which debuted in 1954, and Squashies, which were introduced in 2012, the survey sought to discover how ways of expressing love have changed over time.

Classic expressions of love, such as flowers, remain popular, whilst Claire says a cuppa made just for them would make people feel most loved and almost a third of the 2,000 people surveyed said they would favour the simplicity of a thoughtful text.

The research shows the younger generations are embracing new ways of expressing love, including creating a personal playlist or gifting a streaming subscription

Swizzels’ research explored whether people resonate more with traditional Valentine’s Day sentiments synonymous with the timeless charm of Love Hearts or with the more contemporary approach to romance, embodied by Squashies.

The new product encompasses Squashies’ signature soft and chewy texture with the timeless messages and beloved shape of Love Hearts.

The new limited edition sweets feature the classic colours and flavours of Love Hearts – pineapple, lime, blackcurrant, lemon, cherry and orange and are priced from £1.15.