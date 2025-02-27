High Peak Baby Bank take on new Buxton premises

A charity which helps struggling families in Buxton and the High Peak has taken on new premises where they hope to become a warm and welcoming safe space.

High Peak Baby Bank was previously based out of the Buxton Community Church but the lease came to an end at the beginning of the year.

Now the charity has taken over a shop on the High Street and is currently in the process of redecorating the venue to make it suitable for families and young children.

Kirsty Jackson, founder of the High Peak Baby Bank, said: “It’s all very exciting and having our own space has been like breathing new life into the baby bank.

Kirsty Jackson from the High Peak Baby Bank painting an under the sea mural. Photo submitted

“We loved being at the church but having somewhere we can decorate and make a warm and welcoming space for families is huge for us.” The baby bank has evolved to not only help families who may be in financial difficulty but to serve the community and provide services such as shoe measuring and baby weighing.

Kirsty said: “We have so many new ideas of how we want to develop and grow.

“We will be putting on happy tummies sessions and providing feeding support for everyone whether they breast feed, formula feed or tube feed.”

Kirsty says the new shop will be open at the end of March and there will be free tea and coffee for parents if they just wanted to pop in and have a chat one day.

Members of the High Peak Baby Bank working hard to renovate and decorate the new charity premises on High Street Buxton. Photo submitted

“We need to support families and be a safe place where they can speak openly and honestly about parenthood and provide assistance if needed.

“I want this to be a place where children’s core memories are made where they remember getting their shoes measured by the under the sea mural we are currently painting.

“I want to work with the community and bring them the services they want to see.

“We are all completely open to ideas - this is your space so if there is something you would like us to do let us know and we’ll try and make it happen.” As well as having the new shop the charity is also now based at Fairfield Infants and Nursery School every Tuesday 10am to 2pm during term time to assist parents.