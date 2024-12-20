Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was announced that £100m is being spent upgrading The Springs Shopping Centre, Spring Gardens and Station Approach in the next five years – and here is what you had to say about the news.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capital&Centric have been appointed as the developer of the Revitalising Buxton scheme. They plan to repurpose the 1980s indoor shopping centre into a vibrant mix of hundreds of new homes, workspaces and independent shops, bars and cafes.

The vision is to give pedestrians easy access through the site from Spring Gardens up to the rail station, while also seeking to open up the River Wye, creating green public spaces for al fresco food, drinks and events. It is hoped the £100m project will be finished by 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news got you all talking, some pleased about the development – others less so.

Here’s what you think about the £100m plans for Buxton town centre regeneration

Katy Hedgcock said: “Buxton needs more variety, there are too many of the same type businesses in such a small town and not enough business to go around which means prices are hiked to compensate.

“It’s a town that can really blossom if we think about what is actually needed for the locals as well as people visiting.

“I find myself shopping more online to find what I need or travelling out. I would much prefer to go to an actual shop than order online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was seconded by Anne Griffin who said: “The business rates in Buxton are far higher than Bakewell. This is why small businesses go elsewhere. The tourist and locals go elsewhere to shop as there is not enough choice of shops. Charity shops and eateries have taken over the main street.”

Philip Rowe said the development would bring more people to the town. He said: “Fantastic news, great development partner - it’ll be great for employment, more reasons to visit our lovely town, and a catalyst for more growth.

“Buxton has already been bucking the trend with new restaurants and bars, refurbs of existing businesses - but this will be a game changer.”

Others said there needed to be work done elsewhere in the town before a project like this is started, with several people on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook page calling for more public toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Needham said: “Be better updating the public toilets as they are disgusting and half shops have closed down. What a waste of money.”

Others called for the museum to be reopened again but that is owned and run by Derbyshire County Council not High Peak Borough Council.

Angela Holland wondered: “If they are also building homes, are they building more schools, doctors, dentist for the new families?”

Sam Kelle said: “100 million to something that’s dying out.

“Another complete and utter waste of good money and as a tax paying Buxton resident I say no please don’t or at least have a public consultation about what and where the money is to be spent on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Peak Borough Council say more detailed plans are expected to be out for consultation next spring.

Will Leyland could not understand people’s reaction to the new project. He said: “They’re literally pumping £100m into your town to redevelop it and everybody’s raging.”