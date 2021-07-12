Hayfield tent hire company to stage summer of music, film and family event weekends

The Tent People, based on Station Road is now selling tickets for the Summer Sessions, which will run throughout August and September.

Event director Jocelyne Underwood said: “We have some land just outside Hayfield and we were there a lot during lockdown enjoying the spectacular views of Kinder Scout.

“We wanted to open this up to local people to put on some outdoor events so we could start to socialise again in the amazing scenery.”

DJ Gyalex will be one of the headliners for the first weekend of the Tent People's Summer Sessions.

She added: “These special sessional events have been planned with strictly limited numbers so that people can enjoy their own private party for four hours, watching a blockbuster movie or listening to music, whilst remaining safe.”

The season begins on Friday, August 6, with a weekend of high energy DJ sets over three nights.

Jody Appleton, a local resident and creative business owner, has been in instrumental in curating the opening DJs weekend and said: “I'm really excited for the DJ weekend, and for the family weekend. After the last year and half it's the perfect way for us all to celebrate the road back to normality.”

The following weekend will see seven film screenings including Grease, Labyrinth, Godzilla vs. King Kong, and Pulp Fiction.

August 20-22 will bring a family festival full of storytelling, music performances and workshops.

More films will follow over the Bank Holiday before September kicks off with a wellbeing weekend featuring yoga, pilates, sound healing and tai chi.

Summer Sessions will culminate with a weekend celebration of local DJs in the Tent as part of the New Mills Festival, September 10-12.

For each event there will be food and drink on site and the team will be serving up pizzas, locally sourced ice cream and a special Summer Sessions cocktail.

Adult tickets are £20 for four hours, under-16s get free entry but must be booked in advance to ensure Covid compliance.

For more information, go to www.thetentpeople.co.uk/summer-sessions.