Haulage park plan for former Buxton quarry to boost expanding distribution firm

An expanding Buxton company is calling on council chiefs to approve its plans for a new haulage park on the outskirts of town.

Lomas Distribution is seeking retrospective planning permission from High Peak Borough Council to use the former Waterswallows Quarry at Green Fairfield as a haulage park for 150 trailer units.

The quarry, which is opposite the transport company's existing base on Waterswallows Road, was decommissioned in the late 1990s.

Planning documents submitted on behalf of the application said Lomas Distribution was a major employer within the town, and that the use of the site as a haulage yard not only brought a former quarry site back into use but also allowed for the continued expansion of the company.

"Planning policy clearly supports the use of former sites such as this for sustainable use, which the proposed haulage yard is," one report stated.

"Lomas Distribution has recently seen a significant expansion of their haulage contracts and the need to increase its fleet of vehicles substantially in order to meet the need.

"The site opposite is already full to capacity and their other site on Dew Pond Lane can clearly not take further expansion.

"With this in mind, the purchase of the former quarry site was a logical move and allows for a ready-made haulage yard without any engineering works or construction."

According to the submitted plans, no engineering or construction work is proposed as the site provides for a "ready-made haulage yard" which is screened from the road except at the point of access opposite the industrial estate.

Commenting on the plans, Helen Pakpahan, the council's senior regeneration officer, said: "The availability of space for HGVs is difficult to obtain within the area and an alternative location would be extremely difficult to source.

"The logistics industry is a fundamental and essential part of the district's economy and supply chain, supporting our quarry, manufacturing and agriculture and retail businesses.

"In addition, it should be noted that the logistics industry supports well-paid local jobs and contributes significantly to the national/local economy through tax, business rates and employee re‐spend."

Public consultation on the plans ends on September 19. Click here to have your say on application HPK/2019/0376.