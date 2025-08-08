Green light for new signage at High Peak MP’s office.

Plans submitted by High Peak MP Jon Pearce for new signage at his office in Chapel-en-le-Frith have been approved.

The MP, who was elected in July last year, wanted to rebrand the former Peak Pharmacy building on High Street with Labour party signage for his office.

Speaking to the Advertiser in September 2024 Mr Pearce said the space was chosen as it was centrally located for the whole constituency but needed a lot of renovations and did not even have a toilet.

In a heritage statement submitted with the application Mr Pearce said: “The change of use to the signage will have no meaningful impact on the fabric of the building itself and no material impact on its appearance.

“The ground floor will remain as a commercial unit with no proposed external changes having no impact on the character or vitality of the High Street.”

Now the plans have been approved, the first and second floor windows will be replaced with dummy sash white uPVC windows which will be similar in appearance to the existing timber sash frames.

Several of the existing windows are white uPVC and therefore the proposed replacement windows will be in keeping with the rest of the property.

The property was vacant for ‘many months’ says the MP and ‘there will be no harm to the significance of the undesignated asset’.

There have been several public comments on the application, both for and against the plans.

The unsuccessful Reform candidate for the Derbyshire County Council elections Nigel Penn, who objected to the plans calling them ‘completely out of character for the area’.

Another resident who did not leave their full name commented it will be too ‘bright and garish’ and will look ‘ghastly’.

While Andrea Jodrell said: “I have no objection to the sign. People do not like change, we have various different styles and colours of signage in Chapel this is no different.”

Richard Denwood said: “I am the local window cleaner and this sign is no different to others in the area.”

Ellie Kennedy Walker added: “It is nice to see another empty building converted into an office.”

Mr Pearce added: “This proposal requires limited changes to the external appearance of the building as we are replacing an existing sign and has no negative impact on the conservation area.”