Global science company appoints long-standing team member as new general manager at UK Technical Centre in Derbyshire

Global science company Lubrizol has appointed a new general manager for its flagship UK Research & Development centre at Hazelwood in Derbyshire.

With her new role as general manager, Helena Cressey takes on responsibility for Lubrizol’s UK Technical Centre set in a former stately home and 88 acres of beautiful countryside near Duffield – where she has worked for 26 years.

Since her first day at Hazelwood in 1999, Helena has risen through the company by undertaking a wide range of jobs. Starting off as a lab chemist, she came to take on different management roles including overseeing lab operations and technology for Lubrizol’s European business.

She said of her new role: “It’s a proud moment, but it’s also a little bit humbling! It’s one of those jobs you work towards but don’t really imagine you might one day do.”

Originally from Hull, Helena excelled in science and maths at school and began her career in chemistry straight from sixth form as an apprentice with BP, through the Quartz training programme.

From the first day she set foot in the lab, helping formulate new products, Helena never looked back.

“I loved it!” she said. “It was the thing I wanted to do.”

When Helena joined Lubrizol, her first job was working in the applied sciences research department.

Her leadership qualities were quickly spotted, and she took her first step into a management role in 2004, overseeing the blend test services laboratory function.

Over the years, she has moved into a wide range of positions in different departments at Lubrizol, which makes additive formulations for fuels and lubricants. These have included stepping away from the lab into roles more closely connected to the customer, working to meet their requirements in a rapidly changing marketplace.

She said: “You appreciate the urgency of a business when you step into that side of things. You need to work with the customer and ensure we have the best technology to meet their needs, working to their deadlines.”

In her different roles in the company, Helena has overseen increasing collaboration with universities, working with academic science departments to share the latest research and equipment, and has led the implementation of vital health and safety procedures at Hazelwood to keep staff safe.

As the company looks forward, businesses will increasingly look to make their operations more sustainable, with rapid development in products for the marketplace, and by implementing technologies to improve site infrastructure.

Helena has moved into her general manager role having been a senior director for Lubrizol’s additives function, and she is now responsible for the smooth running of the beautiful Hazelwood site, which has been a partner of Derbyshire Wildlife Trust for more than 20 years.

She said: “My role is about ensuring that our facility here at Hazelwood is sustainable and a safe and welcoming environment for staff and visitors. I oversee the day-to-day management and the future of this site.

“Hazelwood is a beautiful site. There are amazing people here. Colleagues are so friendly. People care about each other, and they support each other.

“My role is about making sure that this site can meet the needs of the work we are doing, whatever that need is. We need to make sure we evolve, that we’re a good neighbour, and continue to be a great place to work.”