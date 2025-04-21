From royal megayachts to private households: Former nanny launches elite agency for families worldwide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alice Romero Drever, a former nanny for royal families aboard luxury megayachts in the Middle East, has launched Nanny & Governess — a specialist agency providing elite nannies, governesses, and private educators to high-net-worth families in the UK, the Gulf, and worldwide. Drawing on her personal experience in the field, Alice offers a bespoke, discreet placement service that prioritises trust, compatibility, and excellence.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After working as a private nanny for high-profile and royal families, from palaces to luxury megayachts, Alice Romero Drever knows first-hand what exceptional childcare looks like — and how life-changing it can be for both families and nannies. That personal journey is now the foundation of her new agency, Nanny & Governess .

“I still remember working on a megayacht in my first role with a royal family,” says Alice. “It was one of the best experiences in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on that experience, Alice has launched Nanny & Governess, a specialist agency placing elite nannies, governesses, and private educators in some of the world’s most discerning households. From London to Riyadh, clients are matched with highly experienced childcare professionals who are as nurturing as they are knowledgeable.

Nanny & Governess, www.nannygoverness.co.uk

The agency offers a range of services including live-in, rota, travelling, and multilingual placements, and is quickly becoming known for its highly personal, relationship-based approach. “I’ve been a nanny, teacher and governess— I know what families need and want,” Alice explains.

“And I love to interview nannies and find the right one for each role, I have to understand exactly what families are looking for.”

Nanny & Governess is also developing an online academy to help people around the world learn and get into the world of VIP Nannies.

With an emphasis on trust, discretion, and long-term compatibility, the agency serves families in the UK, USA, the Gulf, and beyond — helping children thrive, one extraordinary nanny at a time.