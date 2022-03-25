Four firms named as first strategic partners of Peak District tourist board

Severn Trent, Northern Trains, Breedon Group and the Institute of Quarrying will work with Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire (MPDD) to raise the area’s profile and increase the value of its visitor economy.

The organisations will champion and invest in activities supporting MPDD’s marketing campaigns, and offer insights from their industry expertise to help showcase the quality of life on offer her for investors, residents and students.

MPDD managing director Jo Dilley said: “We are delighted to launch our strategic partnership programme with four of the region’s most influential businesses, all of whom share our commitment to raise the value of tourism and promote the Peak District and Derbyshire as a sustainable, world-class destination.

Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire boss Jo Dilley, centre, with, from left, Sarah Fry of the Institute of Quarrying, Ed Cavanagh of Breedon Group, Mathew Dakin of Northern, and Donna Marshall of Severn Trent.

“As well as supporting the strategic aims highlighted in our five-year tourism recovery plan, these four organisations collectively employ hundreds of local people and play a vital role in making the destination such a great place to live, work and visit.”

She added: “There are enormous opportunities for tourism to play a crucial role in the area’s economic recovery and we look forward to working with our strategic partners to harness their collective expertise and achieve our long-term goals.”

As key regional employers, all four partners are committed to the successful and sustainable development of the local economy across all its sectors.

Breedon Group, which owns the iconic Hope Cement Works, supports hundreds of local jobs and plays a vital role in attracting inward investment to the area.

The plant’s manager, Ed Cavanagh, said: “On behalf of Breedon, we are delighted to join and contribute to MPDD’s strategic partnership. Investment in the tourism sector is key to building a stronger economy as well as achieving long term sustainability which can only benefit local communities and their businesses. We look forward to supporting the future progression of this exciting opportunity.”

Severn Trent manages some of the destination’s key visitor sites including Tittesworth Water, Carsington Water and the reservoirs of the Upper Derwent Valley.

Visitor engagement officer Donna Marshall said: “We know how important tourism is within our region and with this partnership we will be able to further support the growth of tourism businesses within the area.

“Our sites already offer a great day out and have supported the development of many businesses in the area, we are looking forward to working together to further support our communities around our sites.”

Northern provides car-free access to the Peak District and Derbyshire from towns and cities across its 500+ station network, while the Institute of Quarrying recently took over the the National Stone Centre, near Wirksworth, with plans to create an internationally significant visitor experience and centre of excellence for the quarrying industry.

Strategic partners are offered unique access to MPDD’s 500 member businesses, meaning high-level networking and market research opportunities.

More information on the scheme can be found at visitpeakdistrict.com/industry/membership/strategic-partners or interested businesses can contact MPDD’s membership manager [email protected]