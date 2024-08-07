Fitness In Mind Ltd: Empowering a community

At the crossroads in Newtown on the Derbyshire border, something is building. Fitness In Mind Ltd, is making leaps as the new centre for people looking for positive change.

What started out as a group training fitness business, is fast becoming a community hub since opening its doors in 2023.

Started by founder Geo Berry, a passionate fitness enthusiast, in 2018 Fitness in Mind (FIM) began operating from various gyms, school, and church halls, offering unique and challenging group training workouts.

The dream was to open her own space, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2024 brought a silver lining. The rear of the Swan Pub, including the former beer garden, presented a unique opportunity that FIM jumped at with both hands.

The gym opened to an enthusiastic reception from the local community, quickly becoming a popular spot for members of the local community looking for some extra support with their fitness journey.

The inclusive environment and the promise of a healthier lifestyle drew people in droves, and by June 2024, Fitness In Mind boasted over 100 members and over 100 - 5 Star reviews.

December 2023 marked a significant milestone when FIM applied for a UK Levelling Up Grant from High Peak Borough Council. The grant, aimed at supporting local business projects, was a testament to the gym’s potential to promote physical and mental well-being. The funds were allocated for constructing an outdoor training facility, complete with new equipment.

By April 2024, an Astroturf area was installed, bringing the FIM vision to life and transforming our existing offering to a versatile indoor and outdoor training space. This development was not just about expanding the physical footprint of the gym but also about cementing its place as a cornerstone of the community.

The UKSPF Levelling Up Grant has indeed ‘levelled up’ Fitness In Mind. It now offers a unique mix of training options unseen anywhere else in the area. The highly varied group training sessions have attracted more members from all fitness backgrounds, meaning an incredible expansion of the coaching team from 3 to 6 within a few months.

Fitness In Mind Ltd stands as a shining example of resilience and innovation. It’s a place where physical health is celebrated, mental well-being is nurtured, and community bonds are strengthened. As it continues to grow, Fitness In Mind Ltd is not just a gym; it’s a movement, inspiring a fitter, happier, and a more connected world.

Throughout August, Fitness In Mind is offering a one week free trial to new customers. To sign up please contact – [email protected] or visit our website / social media accounts to see more: