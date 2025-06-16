Final closing down sale for popular Buxton’s Lego cafe Brick Corner

Brick Corner announced that after nearly four years the venue in Higher Buxton would be closing for good.

The cafe has had a few sale days and the last one is planned for Saturday June, 28.

Owner Dave Ball said: “We’ve got plenty of bits and pieces left which we’ll put on display.”

At the sale there will be furniture up for grabs as well as some storage, Duplo, and plenty of other items.

Reflecting on how far they have come Dave and Dorcas issued a statement which said: “When we opened, we were hoping we’d be able to bring Lego Education to everyone and if we could provide the families and carers with a decent cup of coffee and a place to chat, then we were doing well.

“But before we knew it, we were a tourist attraction as well and the school holidays have become bonkers.”

They say they have worked with some ‘amazing, inspirational children and their carers’ and families and have loved welcoming all the different community groups into their cafe.

For at least three years, they say a group of very special parents and carers of children with SEN have met weekly at the cafe to provide support and friendship.

They said they will miss all their regular families and groups so much. Many of whom have been with them since we opened and have helped us make Brick Corner what it is today.

“We are so thankful that you found Brick Corner and we hope we will still be able to work with you all, just in a different way.”

Dave and Brick Corner are now hitting the road.

Dave will be offering his normal classes and activities with his new van at lots of different events and venues.

He is available for school fetes, village shows or festivals or to provide an activity for a community group.

The plan is to continue to offer birthday parties and Dave is keen to continue all the Lego education and STEM sessions.

For more information find them on Facebook and Instagram searching Brick Corner.