Winners of the shire horse and foal parade around the show ring.

Farmers, prize livestock and crowd of thousands soak up Hope Show sun

The Hope Show sizzled on the hottest August bank holiday ever with thousands of visitors, farmers and livestock basking in the atmosphere.

The show set records of its own with the 780 sheep entered for the prize categories the most ever seen, alongside more than 100 cattle, horses, agricultural displays, trade stands and family entertainment.

Reunion time for Gilly Storer as she greets the Teeswater ram she hand reared.
Two young farmers lead their calves to the show ring.
Sheep dog trials were part of the show.
Ice cream time for Gill and Zak Harrison and Rosemary Galloway.
