Farmers, prize livestock and crowd of thousands soak up Hope Show sun

The show set records of its own with the 780 sheep entered for the prize categories the most ever seen, alongside more than 100 cattle, horses, agricultural displays, trade stands and family entertainment.
The Hope Show sizzled on the hottest August bank holiday ever with thousands of visitors, farmers and livestock basking in the atmosphere.
