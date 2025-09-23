Extensions, floodlights and drive thrus - here’s the latest High Peak planning applications.

Every week we will be doing a round up of the planning applications sent to High Peak Borough Council.

From submitted plans which need to be discussed and decided on as well as those which have been given the green light or refused.

These are the latest planning applications submitted to High Peak Borough Council.

19 , Union Road , New Mills: application to determine if prior approval is required for the change of use of first floor and attic from office space and shop storage to holiday let apartment flat.

These are the planning applications which High Peak Borough Council have either approved or refused.

3 , Clifton Drive , Harpur Hill: Proposed first floor front extension above the existing ground floor porch - approved.

6 , Combs Close , New Mills: Single storey porch extension - approved.

1, 3, 5, and 8 , Terrace Road , Chapel-En-Le-Frith: Replacement of existing timber windows and doors with uPVC type windows and complimentary timber doors - refused.

1, 3, 5, and 8 , Terrace Road , Chapel-En-Le-Frith: Listed building consent for a replacement of existing timber windows and doors with uPVC type windows and complimentary timber doors - refused.

Glossop Community Sports Hub, Cemetery Road , Glossop: The use of floodlights to be permitted from 08:00 - 22:10 on any given day, for the lifetime of the development - approved.

Aldi Station Road , Buxton: the omission of substation and render finish to retaining wall at the northern boundary adjoining the drive thru lane - approved.

Far Woodseats Barn, Chisworth: Retrospective application for demolition and rebuild of existing agricultural barn - refused.

54 , Leek Road , Buxton: Replace existing dwelling with an energy efficient new build - approved.

